Business rate cap secured

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Business rates for the hospitality sector have been capped at 12.5 per cent after the Scottish Government bowed to pressure from umbrella organisations and media campaigns.

New business rates that may have crippled many businesses due to the hike in tariffs have been capped until the Barclay Review is published into the setting of business rates.

Argyll tourism expert Calum Ross, from Arduaine, board member of the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) and Visit Scotland, had been working with the Scottish Government to secure some leeway in the tax rise that in some cases was more than 50 per cent of an increase.

For more on this story, see this week’s Oban Times.