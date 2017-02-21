Alleycats continue to lead scratch division

After week 13 of the Lochaber Building Supplies 10 pin bowling leagues at the Nevis Centre in Fort William Alleycats continue to lead of the scratch division with 55 points followed by British Legion Fort William with 46 points and Don’t Give A Split with 40 points.

The handicap division is much tighter where Don’t Give A Split are the new leaders with 43 points. British Legion Fort William drop to second place with 42 points after dropping two points to bottom-of-the-table Mis Fits. Alleycats are in third place on 36 points.

Individually, the best game in week 13 was 181 from Pam Weller (Alleycats). Other good games this week came from Ben Weller (Don’t Give A Split) with 179, Colin Pinkett (Mis Fits) with 173 and Brian Stewart (Don’t Give A Split) with 172. Pam Weller also had the top two-game scratch series with 325, while Colin Pinkett had the best handicap game of 235 and the top two-game handicap series of 434.

The best team scores of the week came from Alleycats who had the top scratch game of 587, the top handicap game of 788 and the top two-game handicap series of 1541, while Don’t Give A Split had the top two-game scratch series of 1142.

The top scratch averages for the season so far are currently held by Pam Weller (Alleycats) on 163 followed by Tony Whitelocke (Alleycats) on 156 and Ben Weller (Don’t Give A Split) on 151.