Win an overnight stay at Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa

Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Craignure, has partnered with organic Scottish Skincare brand ishga whose spa products harness the properties of seaweed hand-picked from the very waters that surround the Hebridean islands.

To celebrate the new partnership, the hotel and spa is offering one lucky Oban Times reader the chance to experience a night’s dinner, bed and breakfast for two at the hotel plus a free spa treatment using the wonderful ishga products. The winner can immerse themselves in the hotel’s idyllic island location, take in the breath-taking views of Craignure Bay from the hot tub and indulge in an ishga skincare treatment which makes use of natural products from the neighbouring island of Lewis. To see the full list of treatments on offer, visit www.crerarhotels.com/mull.

To enter, see The Oban Times, Feb 16 edition. Entries must be received by midnight, Wednesday March 1. The winner must be aged 18 or over.

Terms and conditions: Over 18s only. Subject to availability. The prize must be booked in advance and used by 16th June 2017. Winners with the correct answer will be selected at random after the closing date. The prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash equivalent. The Editor’s decision is ­ final. Photocopied entries will not be accepted. Winners may be asked to take part in publicity and may appear in a Wyvex Media publication and website. The competition is not open to Wyvex Media and associated company employees and their families. Digital subscribers can enter by post by sending us a letter with your answer, contact details and email address, along with a note to explain that you are a digital subscriber. The closing date for entries is midnight, Wednesday March 1, 2017.