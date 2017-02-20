Spring in the step at the Rockfield Centre

This is an important time for the Rockfield Centre, with the board of Oban Communities Trust working with their design team to progress the materials needed to source funding for the main building. Development funding has been granted which will take the project forward to the next stage.

Solvejg Craig has recently joined the team at the Rockfield Centre as creative development worker. Solvejg’s main role is to assist the arts co-ordinator in the current programme of events, introduce more ideas and help develop the centre as a vibrant cultural hub for Oban.

Solvejg, who has worked at The Ceilidh Place in Ullapool and latterly Oban’s Chocolate Factory, said: ‘I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with such an enthusiastic team of people. Working to achieve a richer culture and better opportunities for everyone in Oban is my passion. All of us are very focused on community needs and this amazing project.’

Solvejg launched the first of the new Inspired? sessions, which saw high attendance and lots of great ideas.

Inspired? is an open-door event where anyone can drop-in to the Rockfield Centre, have a cuppa and talk about things that have inspired them and new initiatives they’d like to see in their own community. It’s also a chance to give feedback on the Rockfield Centre’s current programme and influence what activity might take place in the future.

The Inspired? sessions will continue throughout February and March, with the next two gatherings being tomorrow (Friday February 17), from 5.30pm-6.30pm and on Sunday February 26, from 11am to noon. A warm welcome awaits.

Young artists are also in for a treat as this month sees the start of new digital arts workshops in partnership with talc (Templar Arts and Leisure Centre) in Tarbert. Anyone aged 16 to 25 who aspires to be an artist, designer or architect can book a free place on these workshops which will include a range of exciting digital arts techniques and will explore themes of landscape, environment and natural history. Places are limited so booking is essential. Contact Rhona on arts@therockfieldcentre.org.uk.

The friendly and informal Let’s Make a Scene continues its popularity and is again being run in the community hut on Friday February 24 – a venue where writers and musicians can share ideas and try out new material.

New writing and new performers are all welcome with the aim of building a thriving scene of original writing and music.

Over the past month Breege Smyth has tutored two more of her popular sewing classes for improvers and the Scratch Choir has tackled some classics to great effect. Catch the video on the Rockfield Centre Facebook page.

Drawing for absolute beginners starts in March where Oban’s Val Hamilton will lead the classes – an ideal opportunity to bring out a hidden artistic talent.

More information and booking f or the Rockfield Centre events can be found via the website, www.obancommunitiestrust.org.uk, or on the Facebook page. Alternatively, contact Rhona on 07555 342707.

Meanwhile, demand for space has seen the second of the two community huts spring into use. This will be a base for Oban Live’s organisation of the 2017 event.

Oban’s Men’s Shed also meets here every Thursday from 11-2.30pm. All men are welcome to share their skills and experience, get involved in a joint project, their own project or just drop in for a coffee and a chat.

Volunteers worked hard in January to get the second community hut space ready. Work has also started in the garden space on potting up to create a good splash of colour as the season progresses.

With spring around the corner, our volunteers will again be busy with the paint brushes to spruce up the huts and support the small staff team with events and activity. If you have spare time, please do consider getting in touch – there’s always something to do. Contact Eleanor on 07762 756072 to volunteer.