Six points and £200 for talking or texting at the wheel

Texting or talking on a mobile phone could cost you dearly from next week when new punishments come into force.

From March 1 fines of £200 and six penalty points will face drivers who are distracted at the wheel by mobile telephone or internet devices.

In more serious cases, police officers have powers to prosecute drivers for careless or dangerous driving.

Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston said: ‘The risks associated with using a phone while behind the wheel have always been very clear.

‘Distraction reduces hazard perception and increases reaction times in a similar way to drink-driving, making drivers much more likely to cause deaths and injuries.

‘Drivers who think they can multi-task are fooling themselves. Research shows 98 per cent are unable to divide their time without it affecting performance.

‘Talking on a phone, hand-held or hands free, texting, emailing, adjusting sat navs, eating, drinking and smoking are all proven to increase crash risk.

‘The law says a driver must at all times be in proper control of their vehicle. If at any time they are not, they may be guilty of an offence. Police Scotland consistently targets these offences on a daily basis to reduce road casualties and will deal with offences detected in an appropriate manner.’