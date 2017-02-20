Runners and walkers at high risk of accidental drowning

The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) is warning runners and walkers that they are most at risk of accidental drowning.

The charity has launched its third national campaign warning the public to be extra careful around water. Latest figures show around 40 per cent of all drowning victims were running or walking and never intended being in the water.

The charity is raising awareness through social media, with the hashtag #JustOneSlip.

The RLSS is warning:

* Be aware of your surroundings and take notice of any warning signs when out.

* When running or walking next to open water, stay well clear of bank edges. They are often unstable and this can create slips, trips and falls.

* Try always to walk or run with a friend.

* Always let someone know where you are going – take your mobile phone.

* Learn to swim and learn lifesaving skills.