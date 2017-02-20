Numerous issues raised at community council

Plockton and District Community Council met in Plockton Hall on January 23.

Items discussed included:

Roads: promises to resurface the Erbusaig road and other work in Plockton have not been kept.

Lowering some kerbs in Plockton for wheelchair access was promised more than two years ago, but never done.

Street lighting in Cooper Street and Rhu has been on for 24 hours for several months.

Representatives from The National Trust attended to talk about proposals for a Plockton village plan.

A need for a recycling depot in Lochalsh was raised by a resident.

The community council agreed to have seats and tables painted. The next community council meeting will be on March 13.

During January, there was five inches of rain in Plockton with 10 dry days. Warmest day was 13°C and coldest was 0.4°C.

Plockton Football Club will not have a team this summer after difficulties raising a team last year.

A party was held in the Plockton Inn on Friday February 3 to celebrate 20 years since Kenneth and Mary Gollan and Susan Trowbridge took over the inn. All village residents were invited and prices were at the 1997 rate.

Plockton Historical Society met in Plockton Hall on January 26. The guest speaker was Rule Anderson, National Trust for Scotland ranger for Kintail, West Affric and the Falls of Glomach, whose talk was entitled The History of Kintail and West Affric.

Plockton play area committee held a pop-up shop for two weeks in the Studio and raised more than £700 for play area funds.

Four red squirrels were introduced into Duncraig Woods on January 6.

During January, residents were saddened by four deaths. In Kyle of Lochalsh, Donald Macleod, Lloyd Burt and Mary Ann Matheson died and in Plockton, Margaret Walker died. Sympathy is expressed to relatives and friends.

On February 9, Jane MacDonald retired as Plockton librarian after 23 years.