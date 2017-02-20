National Trials Championship Success For Euan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Motocross rider Euan Sim, eight, from Taynuilt recently attended the Scottish Auto Cycle Union’s annual presentation of prizes where he received the 2016 Scottish Youth D Trials Championship trophy and the 2016 Scottish Youth D Oset Championship trophy.

Euan has also secured sponsorship from Oset Bikes for the 2017 season which starts in April.

He will be representing Scotland during the British rounds this year and has been busy training during the winter at the Bob MacGregor Trials Academy in Dunlop, Ayrshire.