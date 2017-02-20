Mental health charity gears up for launch

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Lochaber charity supporting people with mental illness has moved premises.

Support Mind Scotland, Fort William, which was previously based in the Glengarry Centre, has relocated to the Nevis Centre.

The charity will be holding a special launch meeting in the Nevis Centre on Tuesday March 7 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

From then, anyone in need of support can go along to the Nevis Centre Monday to Friday between noon and 4.30pm.

Support Mind Scotland aims to deliver services across Scotland, targeting rural and isolated areas.