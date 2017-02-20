Lochaber High School pupil becomes RSNO young ambassador

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Lochaber High School pupil has won a place in the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) and become one of the group’s young ambassadors.

Fifth-year student Rachel Simmonds started playing the bassoon about four years ago and instantly loved the sound of it.

Rachel said: ‘As soon as I could make coherent notes, I knew the bassoon was the instrument for me. Over the years my appreciation of classical music has magnified with my involvement in music groups including Lochaber Music School, our school’s Senior Wind Band and Big Band, The Highland Youth Regional Orchestra and The Highland Schools’ Wind Band.’

Rachel continued: ‘I decided to become a young ambassador for the RSNO because I wanted to learn more about what happens behind the scenes of classical music. I’ve really enjoyed it so far as it has allowed me to meet people around my own age who share the passion and devotion I have towards my instrument and music, classical and contemporary.

‘My job as a young ambassador is to engage and spread awareness to young people of the opportunities in the music scene and of the work.

