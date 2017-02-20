Local geology is focus for new course

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Geopark director Noel Williams will be running a course on local geology next month.

The courses will be held at UHI’s West Highland campus in Fort William, with talks from 7pm to 9pm over four consecutive Wednesdays starting on March 1, followed by a field trip on Saturday March 25.

The course is especially run for those who provide activities and trips and want to gain more knowledge to then pass on to clients. But it is also open to the public.

The course will be a great opportunity to learn about the mountain building, fire and ice that formed the iconic Lochaber landscape.

More information is available by contacting info@lochabergeopark.org.uk.