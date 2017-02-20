Deja vu with Luing bull

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Luing Cattle Society held their 52nd annual Premier Sale at Wallets Mart, Castle Douglas on February 10, 2017.

With quality stock on offer a packed ring of both new and established bidders were ready to do business.

The pre-sale show saw judge Leslie Robson, Buckholm, Galashiels choose a pen from Robert McNee Ltd, Benhar, Armadale as champion pair of in-calf heifers, they went on to sell for 3,000gns to Mr D McFadzean, Balado, Kinross. Benhar herd averaged £2,695 for 12 sold.

The reserve pair from Steven and Elaine Murray, Rockcliffe, sold for 1,850gns to new breeder Mr A Robinson, Windmill, Hexham. Rockcliffe herd averaged £1,681 for 23 sold.

This gave the in-calf heifers an average of £2,029 for 35 sold, up £111 on the year.

Messrs W Graham and Son, Craigdarroch, Sanquhar took the rosette for the champion pair of bulling heifers selling for 2,500gns to M G Halligan and A C Burke, Newton Stewarton Farm, Eddleston. Craigdarroch sold six to average £1,855.

With reserve pair going to Prof W A Penny CBE, Per Mr. N Anderson, Harehead, Duns to same buyer. Giving an average of £1,393 for 24 sold.

Other sellers included Robert McNee Ltd, Benhar, 13 to average £1,543. C C MacArthur and Co, Nunnerie, Biggar, 20 to average £1,420. Torwoodlee and Buckholm Estates Co Ltd, Buckholm, Galashiels, 10 to average £1,407. Mrs. L E Porritt, The Lampert, Brampton, eight to average £1,345, D and A Stunners, Low Chester hope Farm, Hex ham, 15 to average £1,337 and Messrs. D and A Barr, Milkiest on, Peebles, 16 to average £1,313.

Bulling heifers saw 136 sell to average £1,372 up £114 on the year.

This year, 26 bulls were forward with 23 selling to average £4,967 up £125 on the year.

For a second year in a row the top price of 17,000gns was reached, this time by Filner Tornado.

This April 2015 born bull out of homebred Filner Bounty and homebred sire Filner Pedro weighed in at 926kg, measuring 56” at the shoulders with a scrotal circumference of 40cm. Bred by Hazel and Robert McNee, Over Finlarg, Tealing, Angus, he sold to C C MacArthur and Co, Nunnerie, Biggar. H and R McNee also sold Finlarg Thunder for 3,500gns to Mr. C Brook, Brookstone Farm, Wrexham and Finlarg Torpedo to Marshall Farms, Kingswells, Aberdeen.

Robert McNee Ltd, Benhar, Armadale also had a successful day with Benhar Typhoon selling to 9,000gns to D & A Stanners, Low Chesterhope Farm, Hexham.

Benhar Tweed 5,500gns to D and A Barr, Milkieston, Peebles. Benhar Texas 5,000gns to Mrs LE Porritt, The Lampert, Brampton. Benhar Tokyo 3,000gns to Mr A Lyth, Sheephouse Farm, Higher Greens, Bacup.

Others Craigdarroch Torres from Messrs W Graham and Son, Craigdarroch, Sanquhar sold to W.W. Dunlop and Son, Commonside, Hawick for 6,800gns. Harehead Telfer, Prof W A Penny CBE, Per Mr N Anderson, Harehead, Duns to J Beattie, Auchantaggart, Sanquhar for 5,500gns. Lammermuir Tremendous, Mr P Crerar, Newmains Stenston to H and R McNee, Over Finlarg, Tealing, Angus for 5,000gns and Nunnerie Titan, C C MacArthur and Co, Nunnerie, Biggar to J and H Fergusson, Drumbowie, Rankinston for 5,000gns.