Dalmally traffic delays likely during resurfacing

Drivers are being warned of a fortnight of traffic disruption at Dalmally.

Improvements to the A85 are scheduled to begin on Monday March 6 and will last for up to two weeks.

Works will take place between 7am and 7pm each day, with no works planned for the weekend.

A 10mph convoy traffic management system will be in place during the works.

Outwith the specified working hours, traffic management will be removed but a 30mph speed limit will be in force as traffic will be running on a temporary surface. Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north-west representative, said: ‘These works will lead to a much improved road surface when they are complete, enhancing the quality of the transport links in the area as well as improving safety for the travelling public.

‘We thank the local community and motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.