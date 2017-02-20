Curtain set to go up on Luing comedy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Luing’s dramatic society is ready to tread the boards with a new comedy about a fictional island charity shop which is facing a crisis.

A new young chief executive officer has been appointed by the charity, with plans to update the shops and make them more market-oriented.

The shop manager and volunteers are not happy and challenge the planned changes. As well as dealing with some eccentric customers, the volunteers discover a secret, which turns the tables in dramatic fashion.

The play, called Volunteers will be staged tomorrow (February 24) and Saturday (February 25) in Cullipool Hall.

The play is light-hearted and for all ages. The 10 members of the cast all live on Luing and have been rehearsing for weeks. Tickets are selling fast so early booking is advised.

The opening night is on Friday February 24 starting at 7pm and there are two more performances on Saturday February 25 at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children and can be bought from the Isle of Luing shop – the real one at Cullipool – or reserved by telephoning 01852 314094.