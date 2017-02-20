Children enjoy visit from Lochaber doctor

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Pupils at St Columba’s School, Fort William, enjoyed a visit from keen runner Dr Finlay Wild.

Dr Wild chatted to P4-7 classes about the importance of exercise and leading a healthy lifestyle. He also spoke to pupils about winning the Ben Nevis Race for the past seven years.

The children were delighted to take him outside into their new school grounds and the highlight of the day was running with him.

The school has re-introduced the Daily Mile for all classes, which involves the children walking/running a mile a day in school grounds.

Head teacher Violet Smith said: ‘The Daily Mile has many benefits and a positive impact on children’s concentration levels in class lessons as well as increasing social and emotional skills. Each child plans their own Daily Mile and tracks their own performance.’