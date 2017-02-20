Caravan Club members boost economy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Caravaners are helping the Scottish economy to grow, according to the Caravan Club.

Club members spent £37 million offsite in 2016 – an increase from £35m in 2015.

The increase supports the equivalent of more than 680 full-time jobs in Scotland, up from 650 in 2015. Plus, the Caravan Club’s network, including the smaller, privately-owned certificated locations, account for more than two million touring bed nights per annum.

These sites are located in some of the most beautiful parts of the world, such as North Ledaig Caravan Club on Ardmucknish Bay, near Benderloch.