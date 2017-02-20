Cadets ship shape at awards night

Lochaber sea cadets held their annual award ceremony earlier this month and there were some big winners.

Gregor Linfield was awarded best cadet and most boating hours; cadet of the year went to Cameron Campbell; the community action trophy was awarded to Deeann Strachan, and Sarah Harper took home junior cadet of the year.

A number of medals were handed to the competitors in the Commando speed march at the ceremony on February 9 and qualification badges were also given to Ryan Watchman, Andrew Dibsdale, Cameron Campbell and Shannon MacCallum.

A spokesperson for the sea cadets said: ‘We are grateful to Lieutenant Commander Hamish Loudon MBE who came along and presented the awards.

‘We’d also like to take this opportunity to repeat our appeal for some ladies over 18 years of age to join us as instructors. No experience of the military or the sea is required as full training will be provided.

‘We’re also looking for a new chairman.

The person should have some experience of working with volunteers on a committee.’