Appin SWI social evenings are great success

Alison MacCorquodale welcomed everyone to Appin Hall for the 25th Appin SWI annual quiz night on Friday February 3.

Alison handed over to president Doreen Evans, who was question master for the evening.

After five rounds of questions, everything stopped for tea and, suitably refreshed, it was on with the second half.

While the scores were being counted, the raffle was drawn, after which results were announced. The winning team was Sheila Lawrie, Marian Steeman, Sandy Lawrie and Richard Bourne. Runners up were Pat Wyeth Webb, Jessie MacKenzie, Catriona MacKenzie and Helen Downie.

Alison thanked everyone who had helped make it such an enjoyable evening, with special thanks to Doreen and Roger for compiling the quiz.

A total of £270 was raised for institute funds.

On Thursday February 9, members enjoyed an excellent dinner and social evening at Creagan Inn.