Speed limit between villages ‘unlikely’ to change

The chairman of Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry community council has been unable to persuade Transport Scotland to reduce the speed limit between Spean Bridge and Roy Bridge.

Chairman John Fotheringham and village residents met with Ken Aitken of Transport Scotland last Wednesday (February 8) to discuss long-standing road safety issues on the A86 between Spean Bridge and Roy Bridge.

Mr Fotheringham spoke of residents’ safety concerns following two fatal accidents two years ago. He said that following a national speed limit review of the stretch of road, Transport Scotland had recommended the speed limit be reduced to 40mph from 60mph, but nothing had been done. Mr Aitken said: ‘We do have a budget and we have to target that where accidents are already happening.’

Residents questioned if that means accidents have to happen on the road before Transport Scotland steps in, rather than change the speed to prevent accidents happening.

Mr Aitken responded saying that when Transport Scotland does a speed review assessment, the same rules and criteria are applied across the nation. He added that unless something has substantially changed on the road, the speed limit would be unlikely to change. ‘It’s not a case of waiting for something to happen, but we have to go where the accidents are happening,’ he said.

Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: ‘There are too many accidents on Highland roads, so anything that reduces the number is very welcome. This includes reducing speed limits where it is clear there would be a significant impact. I am always grateful to people for bringing local issues to my attention. I’ll be writing to Transport Scotland to ask why nothing has changed yet and what plans there are. We certainly don’t want to be in a situation where we’re waiting for the next accident for lack of action.’

Mr Fotheringham also raised concerns about developers trying to extend the 30mph speed limit in Spean Bridge to fit with new housing projects. Mr Aitken explained only the planning authority could recommend changes to speed limits and that housing developers did not have any influence with Transport Scotland.