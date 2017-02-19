Spean Bridge Community Council February meeting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry Community Council met last Tuesday (February 1) and among the issues discussed were:

Transport Scotland/BEAR –Five sets of planned roadworks on the A82 were reported to the meeting, but BEAR had neither rectified the drain cover and hedge cutting in Roy Bridge nor replied to the secretary’s enquiry. The chairman will highlight the continued issues with BEAR at his meeting with Transport Scotland.

Highland Council: Highland Council have filled in some potholes in Spean Bridge, but the secretary has written to them about the collapsed culvert in a garden in Clunes.

Rural telephone boxes: There has still been no response from either BT or Highland Council to objections to the closure of the area’s telephone boxes.

LEADER: Kilmonivaig Parish Church’s LEADER application for a significant refurbishment and upgrade of its church hall has been approved. The total costs will be £50,760 with LEADER contributing 50 per cent.

Transport Forum: the secretary had attended the Transport Forum Meeting. Highland Council was still unable to announce who had been successful in the public transport contracts for the next five years and that in turn was influencing the operator’s decisions about improving its fleet.