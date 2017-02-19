MPA help to combat climate change

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scotland’s Marine Protected Areas network is helping to combat climate change, according to a report published recently by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH).

Scientists estimate the amount of carbon stored within Scotland’s inshore MPA network is equivalent to four years of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Mike Burrows, from the Dunbeg-based Scottish Association for Marine Science, the principal author of the report, said: ‘We now have a good baseline for directing efforts to protect blue carbon in Scotland’s coastal seas.’