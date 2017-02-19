Lifeboat fundraisers raise £33,900 for RNLI

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mallaig fundraisers donated £33,900 to the RNLI last year – but more volunteers are needed to keep up the good work.

The fundraising group held numerous events in 2016, including a whisky tasting which raised £700 and a Hallowe’en dance that brought in more than £2,300.

Branch fundraising group treasurer Audrey McKay said: ‘We have our own branch of RNLI fundraisers which has been going for year. I have been the treasurer for six years now. But we are struggling at the moment and are trying to recruit new volunteers.’

The group’s end of year accounts showed: Donations £9,930; branch events £8,923; recognition credits £8,145, contribution boxes £4,153 and in memoriam donations £3,147.