LEADER group grants top £1m

The Outer Hebrides LEADER Local Action Group has approved grants to 12 local projects recently, taking the total awarded from the 2014-2020 programme to more than £1 million.
In all, 17 community-led projects with a combined value of almost £3.5 million were supported by LEADER funding in 2016.
LEADER grants of more than £1million has brought in an additional investment of almost £2.5million, equating to £3.30 of other funding for each £1 of LEADER grant committed.
Colin Gilmour, chairman of the Outer Hebrides LEADER Local Action Group (LAG) said: ‘The LEADER LAG is delighted to issue this latest Spotlight on Projects bulletin – on the back of a highly significant milestone for the LAG in awarding more than £1million of our total LEADER allocation in the first year of the current programme.
‘These projects will deliver economic development benefits through maximising opportunities for income generation, along with achieving a range of cultural and social benefits in local communities across the Outer Hebrides.’

