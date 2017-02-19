LEADER group grants top £1m

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Outer Hebrides LEADER Local Action Group has approved grants to 12 local projects recently, taking the total awarded from the 2014-2020 programme to more than £1 million.

In all, 17 community-led projects with a combined value of almost £3.5 million were supported by LEADER funding in 2016.

LEADER grants of more than £1million has brought in an additional investment of almost £2.5million, equating to £3.30 of other funding for each £1 of LEADER grant committed.

Colin Gilmour, chairman of the Outer Hebrides LEADER Local Action Group (LAG) said: ‘The LEADER LAG is delighted to issue this latest Spotlight on Projects bulletin – on the back of a highly significant milestone for the LAG in awarding more than £1million of our total LEADER allocation in the first year of the current programme.

‘These projects will deliver economic development benefits through maximising opportunities for income generation, along with achieving a range of cultural and social benefits in local communities across the Outer Hebrides.’