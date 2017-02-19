Glencoe massacre remembered 325 years on

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Three hundred and twenty five years after the massacre of MacDonalds by the Campbells in Glencoe, clan decendents gathered to commemorate the dramatic events.

The commemoration began with a service in St Mary’s Church, Glencoe, delivered by Canon Simon Mackenzie and Canon Mel Laveille. This was attended by pupils from Glencoe and St Bride’s primary schools, who joined the procession of clan representatives and community members as it made its way to the site of the 1692 massacre.

Representatives of Clan Donald Highlands and Islands, Glencoe Heritage Trust (GHT) and Clan Donald Lands Trust in Skye laid wreaths. The 23rd Psalm was sung and a lament was played on the pipes. The GHT wreath was sponsored by Janet Campbell and Jane Shave, both former Glencoe ladies. The National Trust for Scotland also laid a wreath and there was one from Clan Henderson representatives. GHT secretary Roz MacDonald said: ‘MacDonalds came from as far away as Skye and Kircaldy and there were lots of visitors from further afield, including France.’

Mrs MacDonald said the first wreath had been laid in commemoration of the massacre by Angus MacDonald in 1935, a tradition which was carried on by his son.

The Clan Donald Society in Edinburgh conducted the ceremony until 2011, when the GHT and Clan Donald Highlands and Islands took over.

Mrs MacDonald has been attending the ceremony since 1978.

‘I remember sometimes it was only myself and the late Duncan MacDonald Mckillop. Social media seems to have helped increase interest so it’s bigger now.’

Speaking on behalf of the GHT, she added: ‘We like to keep our history alive.’