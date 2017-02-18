Skye’s Jake wins NFU accolade

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Well-known Skye NFU Scotland group secretary and NFU Mutual local agent Jake Sayles has been awarded one of the union’s highest accolades.

Jake has been given the John Miskelly Award, which was established in memory of John Miskelly, an ‘inspirational figure’ who served as regional manager with the union and was organised by John’s family following his death in 2006.

Now in its 11th year, the trophy is presented in recognition of those who have shown, through outstanding dedication and achievement, their commitment to NFU Scotland and Scottish farming.

Jake, who has served as local group secretary for NFU Scotland for nearly 10 years, previously received the union’s coveted Flame Award for his service to members and his recruitment and retention activities.

In 2016, Jake played a pivotal role in the setting up of the first new branch of NFU Scotland for many decades, to better serve his local members on the Western Isles and in response to the union’s increasing crofting membership.

Jake grew up in Caithness and initially took up the post of group secretary in the busy Perth office in 2008 before moving onto Skye in 2012. Since moving to Skye, Jake has grown NFU Scotland’s membership substantially.

Angus Beaton, chairman of NFU Scotland’s Skye branch, said: ‘I’ve known Jake now for a few years through having my insurances with him on Skye. His enthusiasm for farming and crofting is quite incredible, and I am really looking forward to working with him in my branch chairman role.

‘He has such diligence in his work and when he says he is going to do something, you can be certain it will get done.

‘He is an absolutely outstanding group secretary and is a credit to the union, NFU Mutual and the wider membership.

‘There’s not many people that you meet like Jake. Once you meet him, you know him, and he will go out of his way to help you. I’m delighted he is receiving this award and it is so very well deserved.’