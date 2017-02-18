Scottish folk singer returns to the Highlands

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scottish folk singer Kaela Rowan will be returning to her home turf in the Highlands to perform her second album.

Best known as lead singer with the influential Scottish band Mouth Music, Kaela has more recently joined Shooglenifty for its acclaimed seventh album The Untied Knot.

The singer will be performing in Crafts and Things Cafe, Glencoe, on Saturday March 11 and Glenuig village hall on Saturday March 25.