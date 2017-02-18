Radio station launches fundraising appeal

A radio station has launched a fundraising appeal as it needs £8,000 to get back on air.

Stornoway-based Isles FM has been off-air since January after its transmission equipment suffered a major fault.

The station, run entirely by volunteers, has been operating since 1998.

Supporting the campaign Alasdair Allan MSP said: ‘Isles FM is a much-valued community resource and it’s difficult to imagine what the island would be like without it.

‘They are often the go-to service for updates in an emergency situation such as a storm or a power cut. They also reach out to a section of the community that other media doesn’t. I’ve been consistently impressed by the dedication the volunteers at Isles FM have shown over the years and the quality of what they have produced. I would urge people to make a donation and help get Isles FM back on the air.’

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/islesfm103.