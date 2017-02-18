MSP gives backing to Fergus the Fox

Legislation to protect wild mammals from being chased and hunted for sport may be strengthened as it reaches 15 years since it made its way through parliament.

John Finnie, the Green Party MSP for the Highlands and Islands, has joined the League Against Cruel Sports and its mascot – Fergus the Fox – to mark the 15th anniversary of the legislation.

The Scottish Government recently announced it will consult on strengthening the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) since it came into force in 2002.

A campaign by the charity to strengthen the act has been supported by 15,000 members of the public who have signed an online petition.

Mr Finnie said: ‘I’m very pleased to stand by Fergus the Fox and back the findings of an independent government report that calls for the hunting ban to be strengthened.

‘I oppose fox hunting and

other cruel sports and will continue to work for the highest possible standards of animal welfare.’