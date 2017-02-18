Letters: People who drop litter should be fined

Sir,

Aside from the ongoing issues around the change to three-weekly bin collections, which has meant our recycling and refuse bins have been collected on time on very few occasions, more often late, there is a much more longstanding issue with litter blighting the area.

Travelling around or out walking, litter is visible along the verges and in laybys, usually food and drinks packaging that irresponsible people have thrown away.

Not only is this unattractive but it is also a danger to wildlife. Our economy is heavily reliant on tourism so what sort of impression are we making on visitors who come to the West Coast for its beautiful scenery when much of it is strewn with litter?

I have in the past reported this problem to the Council but no action appears to have been taken. Recently vegetation was being cleared on the verges from Oban to Connel using traffic control when needed, an ideal opportunity to also pick up the litter, but no, it’s now even more exposed.

Litter bins in laybys might help, but then again likely to be emptied every three weeks only, if the public bin near us is anything to go by. Inevitably, it is full to overflowing after three weeks.

The litter in Oban itself is often unsightly. Some people seem to think the recycling point at Tesco’s is also a dumping ground for items that should be taken directly to Moleigh.

The council should use its powers to fine people who litter, which would not only provide income but should act as a deterrent to others. It is no good saying people ‘can be fined’ for littering, fly-tipping or not picking up after their dogs if the council does not act.

Shirley Scott,

Saligo, North Connel.