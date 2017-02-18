Letter: Oban town centre looks fabulous

Sir,

There is a popular saying that complaints are always heard but compliments are seldom voiced.

I must say well done to all involved with the recent improvements in Oban town centre. We never thought that the pavements would be finished but look at them now. They are really fantastic.

The seating around the town is much more than required, and the quality of the benches is so good and the side tables are a brilliant addition.

The coloured lighting around the bay is stunning. Just now, when the mulit-coloured lights are on and reflected in the water, it looks amazing. McCaig’s Tower is spectacular at night and the lighting on Stafford Street is simply beautiful. Also, the pedestrianised area on Stafford Street is the icing on the cake.

I will never forget the sight at Mod time, in a heatwave, with everyone sitting (crammed in) enjoying their ice-cream cones and the scenery.

Then, heading out of Oban, we have the gentleman who beavers away clearing the pavement edges and lifting rubbish. What a difference he is making, so thank you to him. At the moment, the scrub and trees at the sides of the road are being cleared, which is also a massive improvement, and it is being done so neatly and quickly.

I, for one, am so grateful to live in such as beautiful part of Scotland, so well done to everyone involved.

Anne Ferguson,

Oban.