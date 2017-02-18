Green Shoots initiative lands Rotary cheque

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Rotary Club agreed to support a very green initiative after granting a £400 cheque to a community garden.

Rotary president Graham Fraser presented Green Shoots co-ordinators John and Catriona Petit with the cheque in support of the scheme. Hope 2 Oban’s Green Shoots initiative, which comprises a substantial walled garden area within the grounds of Glencruitten Estate, is accessed by a wide variety of people from the local community learning not only horticultural skills but the confidence to interact with other groups and individuals.

In an average week, 40 to 60 people access the garden as individuals or part of groups and open garden sessions are held monthly when locally-grown produce is made available to the public.

The Rockfield Centre is to make use of the facilities available for the benefit of primary school children with significant learning and/or physical disabilities.