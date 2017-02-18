Golf club tees up new funding source
In recognition of the support given by Glencruitten Golf Club to Oban Rotary in supporting its annual golf Am-Am, president Graham Fraser presented Neil Armour of Glencruitten Golf Club with a cheque.
The £1,000 donation is to be used as a contribution towards junior golf development.
The Rotary AM AM is Oban’s chief fundraiser for local good causes.