Golf club tees up new funding source

In recognition of the support given by Glencruitten Golf Club to Oban Rotary in supporting its annual golf Am-Am, president Graham Fraser presented Neil Armour of Glencruitten Golf Club with a cheque.

The £1,000 donation is to be used as a contribution towards junior golf development.

The Rotary AM AM is Oban’s chief fundraiser for local good causes.