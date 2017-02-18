Glenfinnan rubbish concern grows again

A Glenfinnan resident is again highlighting growing amounts of rubbish in lay-bys along a Highland road.

The Oban Times was contacted at the end of last year by a resident urging Highland Council and road users to take responsibility for keeping the area tidy.

Concerns have been raised again after Colin Morley single-handedly collected a ‘mountain’ of rubbish along the A830.

Speaking to The Oban Times, Mr Morley said: ‘There are no bins from Fort William to Glenfinnan and there is a lot of litter in the lay-bys. There needs to be some bins on the route.

‘There are lots of new bins and recycling bins on the way up to Inverness, and I know the council is under a lot of pressure at the moment, but it needs to look at what’s going on down here.’

Mr Morley also noted the growing number of tourists on the road and in Glenfinnan: ‘Glenfinnan is getting busier and busier.

‘We used to get some respite from tourists in the winter, but it’s been constant this year.’

After being contacted by The Oban Times, a Highland Council spokesperson said: ‘Regarding the clearing of lay-bys, any lay-by which has a litter bin onsite has the bin emptied and the area cleared of litter at least once weekly. Others are litter picked and cleared of rubbish monthly, unless there are specific complaints about fly tipping which are dealt with as soon as possible.

‘Community services staff were in the area on Monday February 6 and although there is what could be termed fairly light littering on some of the verges, there was nothing in any of the lay-bys in Glenfinnan.’