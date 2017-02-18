Glasgow letter with Robert Robertson

The Mull and Iona annual gathering will be held in the Glasgow University Union this Friday February 17 at 7.30pm and what a night the new-look committee has in prospect for us.

One aspect of the Mull and Iona evenings that I have always enjoyed is Charlie Kirkpatrick’s patter. Although Charlie stood down as president last year after 11 years in the position, it is great to hear that he will be chairing this year’s event and the audience will, therefore, not miss out on his great one-liners.

I wrote a number of weeks ago that the new president, my Tide Lines band-mate Ross Wilson, is a fantastic choice of president for the association, in my opinion.

There have been big changes to the committee as a whole. Catriona Currie, from Tobermory, takes over as secretary from Elizabeth Graham, and Alasdair MacKellar, from Bunessan, replaces Hugh Lennie. The Mull and Iona is always a cracker – and the line-up for this year’s concert looks very exciting indeed.

I am very much looking forward to singing at the concert alongside Ewen Henderson, of Mànran, and the current Mòd gold medallists, Hector MacKechnie and Carol Maclean. I sang with Carol at a ceilidh in Perth last weekend. Poor Carol was just through visiting her sister and was only intending enjoying the ceilidh from the audience. Little did she expect to have to give a song but such is the life of the reigning Mòd medallist. I am looking forward to singing on the same stage as Carol again under less random circumstances.

After the concert, Trail West will play for dancing long into the night. By that stage, I dare say the new president and committee members might partake in a dram or two to mark the end of their first gathering at the helm of the association – and I think I might just join them.

Tickets for the concert are £8, the dance £10, and a ticket for both is £12. Tickets available at the door, or from themullandiona@gmail.com.

Na h-Oganaich

The subject of my column last week was the Na h-Òganaich concert in the CCA but, unfortunately, the wrong column was printed. Readers will be delighted to hear that the Na h-Òganaich gig was a sell-out and that, to the benefit of everyone’s health, the Park Bar 50th anniversary evening did not happen twice.

What’s on

Saturday February 18: The Highlanders’ Club Dance in Partick Burgh Hall to the music of Charlie Kirkpatrick’s Band; 8pm-11pm, £9 membership at the door, bar.

Friday February 24: Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir annual concert at 7.30pm in the Westerton Hall, Bearsden.

Friday February 24: Glasgow Uist and Barra ceilidh dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Saturday February 25: Glasgow Skye Association tatties and herring evening (Buntata ’s Sgadan) in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street, 7.30pm.

Pub scene

Park Bar

Friday February 17: Scott Harvey.

Saturday February 18: Gunna Sound.

Sunday February 19: Martainn Skene.

Islay Inn

Friday February 17: Crooked Reel.

Saturday February 18: The Raggaels.