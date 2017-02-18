Civic furniture given away free to community groups

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Seats, tables and other pieces of furniture are to be donated to any community groups that would like them.

The plan to give away unwanted civic furniture that would have one time graced the council chamber and other state rooms was heard at last week’s

Oban, Lorn and the Isles area committee meeting.

Councillor Roddy McCuish said: ‘I want to encourage community groups to come and look at the furniture that is surplus to the local authority’s requirements.’

Any group interested should find out more from the council offices in Albany Street.