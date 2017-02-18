Argyll and Bute projects hit the jackpot

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

New figures show that more than £2.4 million of National Lottery funding was awarded across Argyll and Bute last year.

Forty-eight lottery grants were given, providing a vital boost to arts, sports and heritage projects, as well community groups helping those most in need.

Awards include £6,749 to the Oban Area Coaching Committee, £10,000 to Oban Addictions Support and Information Service (OASIS) to run a support project and £100,000 to Iona Cathedral Trust for the Iona Abbey Library Project.