A-boards to vanish from Oban streets

Street boards offering information to pedestrians on Oban’s George Street and Stafford Street are all set to be a thing of the past if councillors get their way.

Speaking at last week’s Oban, Lorn and the Isles area committee meeting, councillors were in agreement that the A-boards were not in keeping with the new design of the street.

Councillor Roddy McCuish said: ‘It is unfortunate that we have spent all that money and then we still have A-boards. I believe in supporting businesses but we need to find a more uniform way to do it.

‘With Bid4Oban, we can work with the businesses.’