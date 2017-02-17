Talks continue on Mallaig schools

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Parents and Councillor Ben Thomson have met with Highland Council officials after a decision on cluster management in the Mallaig Area School Group was postponed.

Councillor Thomson said it was ‘good to hear the director of education admit it is a unique schools group and that more time will be spent considering it’.

He also said the director seemed to realise the need for careful consideration over the logistics of a Small Isles cluster and that a Mallaig mainland cluster would need an extra deputy head teacher.

He added: ‘It was good to hear officials are proposing to increase spending on Mallaig schools.’