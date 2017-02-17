Six social homes marked for approval in Barran, Kilmore

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An application has been submitted by Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) to double the number of homes to be built at Kilmore.

The application initially applied for three detached houses – but the housing association has applied to vary its previous application to six semi-detached homes.

Kilmore Community Council has raised concerns about the application. It wrote to the local planning authority saying: ‘Residents have shown concern that should other plots be converted to semi-detached homes, this would result in a further increase in population density, changing the nature of the development in the future.

In response to further objections from Kilmore residents, the planning authority stated: ‘Each planning application is considered on its own merits.’