Sgoil Uibhist a’ Tuath, the seventh new school in the Western Isles in the last six years, was officially opened this week.

The project was funded following a £60million Western Isles Schools Project, the largest ever capital investment in the Western Isles.

The opening was performed by Reverend and Mrs John Smith, and staff and parents celebrated the opening, with the ceremony also including some performances by the school choir.

The total cost of the new school campus is just under £9million, made up of £2.2m from Scottish Government and £6.6m by the Comahirle, as part of the wider upgrade of the Comhairle’s school estate.

The work was completed by the contractors, Robertson Group, on time, within budget, and to the expected high standard to allow pupils and teachers to move into the new facility for the start of the school year on August 15, 2016.

Comhairle Convener, councillor Norman A MacDonald, said: ‘I am delighted that we have officially marked the opening of the new school. Staff and children are already benefitting from this excellent education facility which provides childcare, early years and primary education to the North Uist community in partnership with Saoghal Beag Nursery.

‘There have been many improvements to our schools in the Western Isles over the last few years, not least the Western Isles Schools Project, and here today we see the opening of the seventh new school in the past six years.

‘Our new schools will usher in a new era of educational opportunity and community facilities, in buildings that are the equal of any in Scotland.’

The school is also providing a resource for community activities.