School focus on internet safety

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Schools across the Western Isles took part in Worldwide Safer Internet Day last week.

On Tuesday February 7, e-Sgoil connected to 21 classrooms across various schools in the Western Isles.

The event was opened by Angus MacLennan, head teacher, who welcomed everybody to e-Sgoil, and presentations were given by Balivanich and Lochdar schools.

The Child Sexual Exploitation Group (CSE), a sub group of the Outer Hebrides Child Protection Committee, launched the Project 360° Safe to be creative in promoting e-safety within schools and the wider community. The CSE group was delighted with the response from schools.