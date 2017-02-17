School budgets to be protected

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Highland Council has announced there will be will be no cuts to Additional Support Needs (ASN) services.

The council will consider next year’s budget at its meeting today (February 16) and have said school budgets will be protected with no proposals to make savings to services which makes up a third of the council’s total spend.

Councillor Drew Millar, chairman of the Education, Children and Adult Services committee, said: ‘This administration has pledged to protect education and I am delighted we are delivering on this pledge. We will maintain funding for teachers and ASN services.’