Pupils boost food bank with 200 meals

Children from St Columba’s School, Fort William, have collected enough food to provide more than 200 meals for people in need.

Pupils of all ages have been learning about helping people who are less fortunate than themselves, following on from the reverse advent calendar that Lochaber schools took part in last year.

St Columba’s chosen theme has been helping to feed people in need and the youngsters have been bringing in a wide range of food items over the past three weeks.

Their target was to fill two large boxes, but they have already filled four, with a week still to go. Alex McConnachie from Lochaber Food Bank visited the school last week to talk to the children about his work as a food bank volunteer.

Head teacher Violet Smith said: ‘We are overwhelmed by their response.

‘Alex told the children that so far they have collected enough food to provide more than 200 meals for people in need.

‘This is part of our citizenship programme of work which helps increase the children’s understanding of the needs of others and respond to these needs in a positive and practical way.’