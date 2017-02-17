New Oban High School making progress

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban High School is taking shape with some parts of the building already reaching a conclusion.

The funding for the school is part of a government scheme and will see the whole build, including subsequent demolition of the current school, completed by February 2019, with pupils moving into the new school by March or April of 2018.

Councillors were unable to be updated on the progress of the school at a meeting held last week as the officer in charge, the schools development project manager Mike Casey, was ‘otherwise engaged’ on the morning of the meeting.

Councillor Roddy McCuish praised the workers. He said: ‘It is a great project.’