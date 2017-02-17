MSP organises jobs fair at Corran Halls

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A jobs fair is being held in the Corran Halls on Tuesday March 7 organised by Michael Russell MSP and the Argyll and Bute Employability Partnership.

The event will take place from 10.30am to 1pm with tables available for exhibitors to use for brochures, leaflets and so on.

To find out more or to reserve a space, contact ciorstaidh.dornan@parliament.scot or telephone 01369 702011 by February 21.