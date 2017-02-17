Man identified in Western Isles fire

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died in a Western Isles fire.

William Hank, 83, died at the scene of the fire in Kildonan, South Uist, on Wednesday (February 15).

The 83-year-old had been in the property when emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 5.40pm.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances and a comprehensive examination of the scene by specialists from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland is taking place today after work was carried out to ensure the building is safe to enter.

‘I would like to thank the local community for their patience while emergency services attended this tragic incident.

‘Our thoughts are with Mr Hank’s family at this difficult time.’