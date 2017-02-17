Lochnell primary pupils enjoy building site visit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochnell Primary School pupils visited a TSL construction site in Benderloch where they were shown how machinery works and how houses are built.

TSL is keen to raise awareness of the opportunities in construction and is training ambassadors to engage with schools to meet a recognised skills shortage within the sector.