Lochawe ladies enjoy Burns celebration

Ladies of Lochawe SWI welcomed members from Glenorchy Institute to a Burns lunch in Lochawe Village Hall on Tuesday January 24.

Traditional Burns fare was enjoyed by everyone. A Scottish quiz with emphasis on Burns was set by Jean Wylie.

Branch president Jeni Rankin thanked everyone for attending and contributing. Pam Gibson gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the visitors.

On Wednesday February 1, a small group met at Lochawe in the afternoon for the organisation’s monthly meeting.

Possible entries for the Lorn Group Rally in April 2017 and various other business matters were discussed. The guest speaker was unable to attend.

Dwindling numbers and rising costs are giving cause for concern.