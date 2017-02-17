Letter: Scottish Canals is a failing organisation

Sir,

Scottish Canals must be congratulated on joining the ranks of petty government-funded agencies whose practices are inimical to what they purport to defend and enhance.

The flailing frenzy that has devastated parts of the bank on the Crinan Canal has done nothing to enhance the canal or Scottish Canals’ reputation.

Of course it will eventually recover, but a more controlled work schedule over time would be more beneficial. It is also very likely the new tarmac surface on the towpath may have destroyed the particular orchid that grew there.

The arrogant ignorance of such bodies as the Forestry Commission and Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) is already a byword, so Scottish Canals will fit right in.

The Forestry Commission seems to delight in wantonly destroying landscape features and leaving a brutalised hillside behind; ‘harvesting’ is such a comfortable word, until you see the consequences of Forestry practice.

As for SNH, it really is the king on the muck heap of government bureaucracy. Its beaver nonsense is proof that playing God should be left to God.

I suppose that somewhere in Holyrood there are people to whom these organisations are supposed to answer. I wonder who they are. Perhaps shame prevents them owning up.

Alexander Hamilton,

Leac na Ban, Tayvallich.