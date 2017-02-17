Kinlochleven children take trip to Inverness Mosque

Kinlochleven school pupils enjoyed a visit to Inverness Mosque last week.

Second year pupils from the high school and youngsters from Kinlochleven Primary School’s primary four, five and six classes learned about Islam and how Muslims worship.

During the visit, the children had their names written in Arabic and got to try on head scarfs, which they were able to keep.

Head teachers Heather Thomson and Rebecca Machin told The Oban Times the children are all studying Islam in their religious and moral education (RME) classes.

Ms Machin said: ‘We had a fabulous trip. It was part of our RME curriculum. We involved the primary children as it seemed appropriate given that we will be welcoming refugees to the village.’

Ms Thomson said: ‘We were given a very warm welcome by the Imam. Our pupils asked some really thoughtful questions.

‘The atmosphere in the mosque was friendly, open and comfortable. The children learned a lot and had great fun. Thanks to Inverness Masjid for their wonderful hospitality.’